Man shot and killed by police at Arlington park

A man was shot and killed by Arlington police on Sunday night.

The Arlington Police Department says the officer-involved shooting happened at F.J. "Red" Kane Park off of S Cooper Street.

Few details have been released about the shooting at this time, including the circumstances around the shooting.

No officers were injured.

Arlington police are expected to release more information at 10 a.m.

