Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and killed by police at Arlington park

By
Published  June 10, 2024 8:38am CDT
Arlington
FOX 4
article

ARLINGTON, Texas - A man was shot and killed by Arlington police on Sunday night.

The Arlington Police Department says the officer-involved shooting happened at F.J. "Red" Kane Park off of S Cooper Street.

Few details have been released about the shooting at this time, including the circumstances around the shooting.

No officers were injured.

MORE ARLINGTON NEWS: Alcohol containers found in car involved in deadly hit-and-run, Arlington police say

Arlington police are expected to release more information at 10 a.m.

You will be able to livestream the news conference on this page and FOX LOCAL.