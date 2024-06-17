21-year-old passenger killed after accused drunken driver crashes in Arlington, police say

article

A suspected drunken driver will face charges after a crash in Arlington that killed a passenger in her vehicle on Sunday night.

Arlington police say 23-year-old Atlandis Brown crashed a 2018 Dodge Charger on Browning Drive, killing a 21-year-old woman who was in the car.

Investigators believe the Charger was traveling at high speeds when Brown lost control of the car, went off the road and hit and tree and privacy fence.

The vehicle rolled and neither of the women inside were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

Brown was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the passenger was killed.

Arlington police say they believe Brown was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Brown is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter once she is cleared medically.

The passenger has not been identified at this time.





