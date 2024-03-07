Arlington police search for suspect in deadly shooting

Arlington police are looking for the shooter who killed a man on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Hollandale Circle shortly after 10:15 p.m. for gunshots in the area.

Police found a man had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it was not clear why the victim was in the area.

His name will be released after family members have been notified.

Investigators are searching for any surveillance video and witnesses.

No arrests have been made at this time.