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The Brief An Arlington police officer shot a dog that charged at him outside a business on West Pioneer Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The officer was not hurt, and the dog went to a veterinarian for treatment. Arlington police placed the officer on administrative leave while the Internal Affairs Unit investigates the shooting.



An Arlington police officer is on administrative leave after shooting a dog that charged at him during an alarm call.

What we know:

Arlington police officers responded to a commercial alarm at a business along West Pioneer Parkway on Tuesday.

While officers checked the outside of the business, a dog came out from behind the building and charged toward one of the officers, according to police.

The officer shot the dog.

The officer did not suffer any injuries. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, police say.

What we don't know:

Arlington police have not shared the dog's current condition or the identity of the officer involved.

What's next:

APD's Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an administrative investigation to determine if the officer followed department policies and procedures.

Police say the unit investigates anytime an officer fires a service weapon in the line of duty.