Everyone survives wrong-way crash on I-35 in Sanger; lanes to remain open
SANGER, Texas - Everyone involved in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 in northern Denton County survived, and the highway will no longer be shut down.
I-35 Southbound Closure in Sanger
What we know:
A wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes caused the crash on I-35 moving through Sanger toward Bells Road.
Everyone involved in the crash survived. While officials initially anticipated a multi-hour closure of all southbound main lanes, the roadways will no longer be closed.
Police are still at the scene working to clear the situation.
What we don't know:
Details about the vehicles involved, the extent of any injuries, or what led the driver to travel the wrong way have not been released.
What you can do:
Southbound I-35 moving through Sanger toward Bells Road is no longer closed, but drivers should still use caution in the area while police work to clear the scene.
The Source: The information in this article comes from TxDOT and FOX 4's Chip Waggoner.