The Brief Everyone involved in a wrong-way crash on southbound Interstate 35 in Sanger survived. All southbound lanes moving towards Bells Road will no longer be closed. Drivers should still use caution in the area as police work to clear the scene.



Everyone involved in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 in northern Denton County survived, and the highway will no longer be shut down.

I-35 Southbound Closure in Sanger

What we know:

A wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes caused the crash on I-35 moving through Sanger toward Bells Road.

Everyone involved in the crash survived. While officials initially anticipated a multi-hour closure of all southbound main lanes, the roadways will no longer be closed.

Police are still at the scene working to clear the situation.

What we don't know:

Details about the vehicles involved, the extent of any injuries, or what led the driver to travel the wrong way have not been released.

What you can do:

Southbound I-35 moving through Sanger toward Bells Road is no longer closed, but drivers should still use caution in the area while police work to clear the scene.