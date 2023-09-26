Arlington police to give update on investigation into hit-and-run crash that killed officer

The Arlington Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office are holding a news conference on Tuesday to give an update on the investigation into the hit-and-run crash that killed motorcycle officer Darrin McMichael.

A news release from the Arlington Police Department says they will share "new developments" in the effort to identify the driver who ran over McMichael while he was driving to work on Thursday, Sept. 21.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information about the vehicle who hit McMichael.

Dallas County Sheriff's officials say a dark sedan, maybe a Chrysler, ran over him and kept going.

The news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can stream it live on at FOX4News.com, on the FOX 4 YouTube page or stream it on FOX LOCAL.

McMichael was a 24-year veteran of the Arlington Police Department.

Visitation for McMichael will take place Tuesday night in Arlington before his funeral service on Wednesday.

Tuesday night's visitation will be held at the Wade Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

McMichael's funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie.

The funeral is open to the public.