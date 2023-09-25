Search continues for driver who killed Arlington officer in hit-and-run

Funeral services are this week for the Arlington officer killed while on his way to work.

The 24-year veteran was killed along I-20 in Dallas County, and the sheriff's office is making a desperate plea for leads to find the driver who ran over Officer Darrin McMichael and kept going.

There’s a growing tribute to honor the memory of McMichael. People mourning the department's loss stopped to pray and share gratitude for the officer’s life and service.

"I felt the need that I needed to come and pay my respects as I do with every fallen officer. I always go and pay my respects," said Gustavo Garcia.

A North Texas Crimestoppers reward of $5,000 now bolsters the Dallas County investigation and search for a hit and run driver of a dark sedan.

Sheriff’s officials say the person struck the officer as he fell over on his bike after bumping a vehicle in front of him. That driver didn’t bother to stop. It was Thursday around 6 a.m. on I-20 near St. Augustine Drive.

Adults of all ages and also parents with small children have shown up outside Arlington Police Headquarters.

The growing memorial, according to Cathy Mitchell, is an insightful and teachable moment for her kids.

"The police are such a big part of our community," she said. "And I want them to understand that it’s important to pay your respect to the officers."

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department continues to ask for help in locating the person who struck McMichael. They say the reward has yielded a few tips but thus far have not panned out toward an arrest.

Meantime, Officer McMichael’s family is on the minds of many.

"To know that people are there, people are praying for them and supporting them, standing by them. Situations like this, they need to know they are not alone. People are there, and they are being covered," Garcia said.

"It breaks my heart, but you also feel the love of the community for the officer," Mitchell said.