Funeral plans announced for Arlington police officer killed in hit-and-run

Arlington police have announced funeral and visitation information for officer Darrin McMichael, who was killed in a hit-and-run while on his way to work Thursday morning.

There will be a visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, at Wade Funeral Home.

The funeral service will happen on Wednesday, September 27. It will be at Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie. A viewing will be from 9-10 a.m., and then the service will start at 10 a.m.

Both events are open to the public.

Police still need help from the public to find the driver involved in the fatal crash.

In the effort to locate the driver of the dark sedan that struck McMichael, there is now a $5,000 reward through North Texas Crime Stoppers, with hopes that someone will come forward and help investigators locate the driver.

There is a memorial for McMichael that continues to grow outside the Arlington Police Department.