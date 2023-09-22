Reward offered for information about Arlington police officer's hit-and-run death

Police still need help from the public as they try to find the driver who ran over Arlington motorcycle officer Darrin McMichael and kept going on Thursday morning.

McMichael was killed Thursday morning when he crashed into the vehicle in front of him in Dallas County on westbound I-20 near St. Augustine Drive.

The veteran officer fell over to his left and Dallas County Sheriff's officials say a dark sedan, maybe a Chrysler, ran over him and kept going.

Officer Darrin McMichael (Courtesy: Arlington Police Department)

The officer who had spent 24 years with the Arlington Police Department was on his way to work when it happened.

He died a short time later at the hospital due to his injuries.

In the effort to locate the driver of the dark sedan that struck McMichael there is now a $5,000 reward through North Texas Crime Stoppers, with hopes that someone will come forward and help investigators locate the driver.

Officials are hopeful someone saw the incident or may have dash cam surveillance in their vehicle while in the area around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officer McMichael leaves behind a wife, who is also an officer.

She was driving in her personal vehicle, following behind her husband on his drive to work.

A memorial for Officer McMichael continues to grow outside the Arlington Police Department.

Memorial service arrangements are being made, but are yet to be announced.