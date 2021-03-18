Arlington police investigating officer-involved shooting

article

Arlington police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but police said it happened just before 5:30 p.m., in the 1700 block of E. Pioneer.

Officers were trying to take a suspect wanted on multiple felonies into custody.

The suspect was shot by an officer, but no further details were released about the shooting.

No officers or bystanders were injured, but police didn't release the extent of injuries for the suspect.