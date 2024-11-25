Arlington police arrest armed suspect in neighborhood

article

People in southwest Arlington neighborhood were briefly told to shelter-in-place on Monday afternoon because of standoff involving an armed suspect. The man was dealing with "emotional distress" and refused to come out of the home. SWAT officers eventually took him into custody and no one was hurt.



Police surrounded a home in southwest Arlington on Monday as they worked to arrest an armed man.

The Arlington Police Department said the "critical incident" in the 3600 block of Sandhurst Drive started just after 12 p.m.

Officers investigating reports of shots fired found a man inside a home dealing with "some emotional distress."

The officers tried to convince him to surrender, but he refused.

Eventually, SWAT officers were called in and the man agreed to come outside. He was taken into custody around 2 p.m.

The man’s name will be released after he is booked into jail and charged.

Police said there were several other people in the home initially. They all made it out safely, and no one else was hurt.

Neighbors were briefly asked to shelter in place as a precaution.

There is no longer a threat in the area, police said.