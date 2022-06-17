Former Arlington officer indicted on murder charge for Oct. 2021 deadly shooting

article

A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted a former Arlington police officer on a murder charge for an officer-involved shooting back in October 2021.

Robert Phillips was fired two days after the deadly shooting of Jesse Fischer.

RELATED: Arlington PD fires officer after deadly police shooting involving DWI suspect

It happened after a low-speed chase ended at a cul-de-sac after the 40-year-old suspect was evading a DWI traffic stop.

Police video showed Fischer turned his vehicle around, driving in the direction approaching officers, and that's when Phillips got out of his car and fired six times.

RELATED: Arlington police fatally shoot suspected drunken driver who allegedly drove toward officer

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said Phillips was fired because shooting at a moving vehicle is against the department's use of force policy.

If found guilty, Phillips would face 5 to 99 years behind bars or life in prison.