Woman killed in Arlington home after witnesses heard yelling, police say

A 37-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside an Arlington home on Wednesday.

Police were called to the home on Amberway Drive just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found the unresponsive woman in a bedroom.

The officers began performing life-saving measures on her until paramedics arrived. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead that evening.

46-year-old Ayad Abu Aboud was at the home when police arrived. He was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Ayad Abu Aboud (Source: Arlington Police)

Witnesses told police that they heard Abu Aboud and the victim loudly arguing before the gunshots.

Arlington police are only confirming that the victim and suspected shooter knew each other at this time.

Once the victim has been publicly identified Arlington Police will release more information about their relationship.