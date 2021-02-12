Arlington mayor highlights need for city COVID-19 aid during White House meeting

article

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with President Joe Biden and discuss how the federal government can help with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The president invited the bipartisan group of nine mayors and governors to the Oval Office on Friday. The group of leaders debated how best to reopen schools, distribute the coronavirus vaccine and economic recovery.

Williams said during the meeting he highlighted the need for direct financial assistance for cities.

"Cities know where the holes are, where the gaps are and with this direct assistance we have the opportunity to put that money right in the right place to be able to help our businesses, our less fortunate," Williams said.

The meeting comes a day after Biden announced he finalized a new deal with Pfizer and Moderna to deliver an additional 200 million doses of vaccine to the U.S. combined with the doses already secured by the Trump administration, there should be enough to vaccinate 300 million people by the end of the summer.