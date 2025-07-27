Arlington man sentenced after child pornography, machine gun found in stolen vehicle

article

The Brief An Arlington man was sentenced to 405 months in federal prison for production of child pornography and illegal possession of a machine gun. Carlos Isaac Barrientos, 36, was identified after a stolen truck was recovered with his belongings inside, including cell phones containing child pornography and illegal firearms. His conviction and sentencing followed an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and Homeland Security.



An Arlington man was sentenced to 405 months in federal prison for producing child pornography and illegal possession of a machine gun, said Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy E. Larson.

Child pornography, machine gun found

The backstory:

Court documents revealed that in late September 2024, the Bedford Police Department began investigating a theft of a truck that belonged to a business in Bedford, Texas. A few days later, the Arlington Police Department recovered the vehicle and returned it to the owners.

Multiple bags containing cell phones and illegal firearms that belonged to Carlos Isaac Barrientos were found in the vehicle.

A forensic review of the devices by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms located images and videos of child pornography on the devices.

Barrientos, 36, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested, charged, and subsequently pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and illegal possession of a machine gun on April 16, 2025.

On July 24, 2025, Barrientos was sentenced to 405 months in federal prison by United States District Judge Reed O’Connor.