Judge again rules teen accused of deadly Arlington Lamar High School shooting will remain in custody

A judge said the teenager charged with killing a fellow student outside Arlington Lamar High School will remain in custody.

That was announced at a third detention hearing Friday morning.

The 16-year-old is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

Police said he shot and killed Jashawn Poirier before school started on March 20.

Bullet fragments also injured a 16-year-old girl.

The judge said the teen in custody is doing a "good job" while being detained, but wants to see consistency in his behavior.

"He's not violating any rules that are causing him to be dangerous or threatening or create chaos in the detention center, right? But any rule the judge expects him to be following," the teen’s attorney, Lisa Herrick, said.

The judge also said he wants the suspect to be in a "stable environment" if released.

Currently, his father is jailed on a weapons charge.

The next court date will be in ten days.