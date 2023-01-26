Arlington ISD superintendent to retire this year

Another North Texas superintendent will be stepping down from their role, Arlington ISD superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos announced he will retire this August.

Dr. Marcelo Cavazos (Courtesy: Arlington ISD)

Cavazos has spent the last 11 years at the head of AISD and over 30 years working in public education.

During Cavazos' time as superintendent Arlington ISD built two new schools, with 4 others being rebuilt.

Documents from Arlington ISD show that Cavazos had signed a 5-year contract extension with the district in December.

Arlington ISD is just the latest North Texas school district making changes to its superintendent role.

Some of the school district leaders to step down since the pandemic include:

Highland Park ISD, Tom Trigg

Lewisville ISD, Kevin Rogers

DeSoto ISD, D'Andre Weaver

Mesquite ISD, David Vroonland

Richardson ISD, Jeannie Stone

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, Steve Chapman

Northwest ISD, Ryder Warren

Fort Worth ISD, Kent Scribner

Dallas ISD, Michael Hinojosa

Plano ISD, Sara Bonser

Little Elm ISD, Daniel Gallagher

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Robin Ryan

Sunnyvale ISD, Doug Williams

Cavazos' last day is expected to be August 31.