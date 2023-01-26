Arlington ISD superintendent to retire this year
ARLINGTON, Texas - Another North Texas superintendent will be stepping down from their role, Arlington ISD superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos announced he will retire this August.
Dr. Marcelo Cavazos (Courtesy: Arlington ISD)
Cavazos has spent the last 11 years at the head of AISD and over 30 years working in public education.
During Cavazos' time as superintendent Arlington ISD built two new schools, with 4 others being rebuilt.
Documents from Arlington ISD show that Cavazos had signed a 5-year contract extension with the district in December.
Arlington ISD is just the latest North Texas school district making changes to its superintendent role.
Some of the school district leaders to step down since the pandemic include:
- Highland Park ISD, Tom Trigg
- Lewisville ISD, Kevin Rogers
- DeSoto ISD, D'Andre Weaver
- Mesquite ISD, David Vroonland
- Richardson ISD, Jeannie Stone
- Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, Steve Chapman
- Northwest ISD, Ryder Warren
- Fort Worth ISD, Kent Scribner
- Dallas ISD, Michael Hinojosa
- Plano ISD, Sara Bonser
- Little Elm ISD, Daniel Gallagher
- Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Robin Ryan
- Sunnyvale ISD, Doug Williams
Cavazos' last day is expected to be August 31.