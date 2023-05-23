Arlington ISD superintendent finalist decides against taking job

The lone finalist for Arlington ISD's open superintendent role opted against taking the job.

Under Texas law, public school trustees must announce the lone finalist for an open superintendent positions 21 days prior to taking a final vote on the position.

Arlington ISD's Board of Trustees voted Dr. Michelle Cavazos as the lone finalist for the job on May 4.

Dr. Michelle Cavazos (Courtesy: Gregory-Portland ISD)

Cavazos informed the Board of Trustees on Monday night that she signed a new five-year contract with her current school district, Gregory-Portland ISD in Portland, Texas near Corpus Christi.

Cavazos said negotiations "broke down" between her and Arlington ISD, in a statement posted by GPISD.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision to make," Cavazos said. "As I have previously stated, I was not looking for the opportunity when called to interview with Arlington ISD – yet the chance to positively impact more than 55,000 students is one worth considering for any educational leader. Furthermore, I am grateful that they expressed confidence in my abilities and extended an incredibly generous offer that I have thoughtfully and carefully considered. In the end, I made the decision to accept a five-year commitment from G-PISD."

"I am appreciative of the offer made by the Arlington ISD Board of Trustees and wish them all the best as they search for the next Superintendent."

Michelle Cavazos would have replaced current superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, who announced his retirement in January.

Cavazos planned to retire in August.

The Arlington ISD Board of Trustees says Cavazos will continue leading the district as they look for his replacement.

"We understand the enormity of the position we’re trying to fill and are committed to continuing our search to identify top candidates," said Arlington ISD Board President Melody Fowler.