Arlington ISD student graduates after having perfect attendance since kindergarten

article

Arlington High School student Ladasia Rhone graduated Thursday after having perfect attendance at the district since kindergarten.

She never missed a day of school in her 13 years at Arlington ISD, including during remote learning from the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter storm earlier this year.

Rhone started out at Key Elementary, before going to Gunn Junior High and then finishing her perfect attendance record at Arlington High School.

"I personally think it’s pretty cool," Rhone said in a release from AISD. "It’s an honor to be able to tell your friends that you did that. It’s not a surprise that I was at school. People already know I’m going to be there, so if other students miss a day, they know I was there, so they just come to me."

Rhone is set to attend Texas Wesleyan in the fall, where she’ll look to continue her perfect attendance record.