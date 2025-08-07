Arlington ISD adopts new 'Away for the Day' cell phone policy
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington ISD announced its new cell phone policy tonight after approval from the Board of Trustees. The new policy aligns with a new Texas education law (HB1481) that prohibits students from using telecommunications devices during the school day.
Away for the Day is the name of the personal communication device policy.
Away for the Day means that students' personal devices, including cell phones, tablets, text-messaging devices, smartwatches, and similar electronics not issued by Arlington ISD, must be powered off and out of sight during all parts of the school day.
This includes during transition periods, lunch, and restroom breaks.
What they're saying:
Arlington ISD lists the discipline enforecment when a student is caught breaking the rules for the new Away for the Day policy.
First Offense
After a student's first offense, Arlington teachers or administration are to confiscate the device, contact a parent and review consequences for additional infractions. The student may then retrieve the device from the office at the end of the school day.
Second Offense
After a student's second offense, Arlington teachers or administration are to confiscate the device, contact a parent and review consequences for additional infractions. Then the parent may then retrieve the device from the office at the end of the school day.
Third Offense
After a student's third offense, students will receive in-school suspension. Arlington teachers or administration are to confiscate the device, then have a parent/administration meeting to review the consequences of an additional infraction. The parent may then retrieve the device from the office at the end of the school day.
Fourth Offense
After a student's fourth offense, the student will be assigned to Turning Point Secondary School CHOICES, and Arlington teachers or administration are to confiscate the device, then have a parent/administration meeting to review the consequences of an additional infraction. The parent may then retrieve the device from the office at the end of the school day, but the student loses the privilege to have any personal device on campus.
HB 1481
Big picture view:
Texas House Bill 1481 is a state law that requires all public school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to adopt a policy prohibiting the use of personal communication devices by students during the school day while on school property.
The law defines personal wireless communication devices as any electronic communication device capable of sending or receiving data that is not provided by the school for instructional purposes.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Arlington ISD. Additional information was provided by aisd.net