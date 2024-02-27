Arlington police were called to round up a herd of goats wandering through neighborhoods after they escaped their enclosure on Tuesday morning.

Photos and video from Arlington police show dozens of goats in the neighborhood near Brown Boulevard and Winding Hollow Lane.

"This is a mess," an officer is heard saying on body camera video.

A team of Arlington police officers wrangled the animals and brought them back to their enclosure.

"Who knew we were goat wranglers now," the officer said with a laugh.

Brown Boulevard was closed for a short time on Tuesday morning to make sure the herd could be moved safely.

So where did the goats come from?

The City of Arlington partnered with a company to bring hundreds of goats to the Crystal Canyon Natural area to eat underbrush and invasive plants at the park to clear waterways and reduce the fire risk.

Arlington police say all the goats are now accounted for and no goats were harmed during their adventure.