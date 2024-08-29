Suspect in deadly Arlington DWI crash called his mom, was worried about his car, report says

The Brief Witnesses saw Kenneth Polk's black Dodge Charger run a red light, hit a motorcyclist, and drive away. He then ran additional stop signs and hit a mailbox. Police in Grand Prairie pulled him over a few minutes later because they saw sparks flying from his car as he was driving. They could smell alcohol on his breath. Polk told officers he'd been in an accident but said someone else hit him. He admitted to not stopping or calling 911, calling his mother instead. Police said he seemed more concerned about the damage to his car and getting home than the status of the motorcyclist who was hit.



The man accused of killing a motorcyclist in Arlington had the smell of alcohol on his breath and failed a field sobriety test, according to his arrest report.

Police arrested 22-year-old Kenneth Polk on Friday after he allegedly hit 43-year-old Julie Maldanado’s bike near the intersection of South Watson and Webb Lynn roads.

Kenneth Polk

According to a newly released arrest warrant affidavit, multiple witnesses saw a black Dodge Charger run a red light at the intersection and continue without stopping or slowing down.

In fact, one witness told police the Charger appeared to speed up after the crash. Others reported seeing the car run additional stop signs and hit a residential mailbox after the crash.

The witnesses were able to give police a license plate number for the car.

Officers in the neighboring city of Grand Prairie stopped Polk after seeing sparks fly from his Charger while he was driving.

They reported smelling alcohol on his breath and said he failed a field sobriety test.

When Arlington officers arrived at the scene to question Polk, he gave inconsistent answers about how much he’d had to drink. He also admitted to being in an accident but told officers someone hit him.

"He initially stated he had two beers. He advised he was drinking Michelob Ultra beers and then stated he had three or four beers," the affidavit states. "He advised he called his mom and told her someone hit him."

Polk admitted to not stopping after the accident.

"Mr. Polk did not ask about the other person involved and only stated he was concerned about his car and just wanted to go home," the affidavit states.

Julie Maldonado

The police document states Maldanado suffered a broken arm, broken leg, broken pelvis, internal injuries, and a serious head injury. She later died at the hospital.

Polk is now facing charges for intoxication manslaughter and a collision involving death.

He is still in the Tarrant County jail with his bond set at $450,000.