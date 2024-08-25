Arlington suspected drunken driver kills woman on motorcycle

article

Arlington police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a female motorcyclist dead.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Watson and Webb Lynn roads.

The driver of a Dodge Charger ran a red light and struck 43-year-old Julie Maldonado’s bike, police said.

She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Police believe the driver who hit Maldonado was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Featured article

Kenneth Polk, 22, reportedly fled the scene but was quickly arrested nearby.

Witnesses told police they also saw Polk’s Charger also hit a residential mailbox.

He’s now facing charges for intoxication manslaughter and a collision involving death.