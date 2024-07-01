Arlington police seek surveillance video of drive-by shooting that injured 19, 5-year-old

Arlington police are continuing to investigate a drive-by shooting that injured a 19-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl over the weekend.

Bullet holes can be seen across the front of the home on Tennessee Trail in South Arlington after the shooting just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

"A significant number of shots were fired. We found multiple shell casings," said Tim Ciesco, a spokesman for Arlington Police.

Police say a total of 5 people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The 19-year-old was shot several times. The 5-year-old girl was shot in the hand.

"When they went to that house, they learned a 19-year-old man had been on the other side of that wall of the bedroom had been shot several times. While they were also there, they learned that a five-year-old girl had been struck with a bullet or shrapnel or something in the hand. The two of them were transported to the hospital," said Ciesco.

A third victim, a 20-year-old man, was grazed by a bullet and did not go to the hospital. They say the two others escaped harm.

Investigators say the victims told them that they did not know of anyone who would target them or the home.

"The 19-year-old had some more extensive injuries, so I know he’s still in the hospital and still pretty heavily sedated, but doctors tell us he is expected to survive," said Ciesco. "We think we’re probably going to need someone from the public to come forward and give us the tip to help figure out who did this."

Police say the 5-year-old girl's injuries are not life-threatening. They will say at least one 911 call reported the sound of a car speeding away after the shots were fired.

They are looking for possible surveillance video.

"A 5-year-old, that’s definitely concerning, and that is why we are putting a lot of resources into this case, and making sure that we do everything in our power to identify this person," said Ciesco.