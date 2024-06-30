Arlington drive-by shooting sends 19-year-old man, 5-year-old girl to hospital

article

Arlington police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that injured multiple people inside a home.

Officers were called to a home on the 1000 block of Tennessee Trail around 2:50 on Sunday morning for the shooting.

Police found several bullet casings outside the home and multiple bullet holes in the front window and wall of the home.

A 19-year-old man was found in one of the bedrooms with multiple gunshot wounds.

A 5-year-old girl was shot in the hand and a 20-year-old man in the home may have been grazed by a bullet, according to police.

The 19-year-old and 5-year-old were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.

The people in the home told police they didn't know why they would be targets in a shooting.

Police are searching for suspects and asking anyone if the neighborhood with surveillance cameras to share any video or other information that could help them find the person or people responsible.