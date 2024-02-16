Test will determine if aggressive Arlington coyote had rabies

The results of a rabies test on an aggressive coyote captured in an Arlington park could be available soon.

A coyote attacked three children at Parkway Central Park on Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday.

An aggressive coyote was captured at an Arlington park Thursday morning. (City of Arlington)

The park was shut down after the third incident and animal control officers began hunting for the animal.

While it’s not known if the coyote that was captured Thursday was the same one that bit all three children, it was unusually aggressive and charged at officers when they confronted it.

The animal was humanely euthanized and is being tested for rabies.

Animal services said there are more coyotes in the park but the one that was removed on Thursday was unlike any previously encountered in the area.

"I’ve never seen a coyote that’s not skittish of human beings, or their vehicles. This animal was completely unusual," said Sgt. Eric Belisle with the Arlington Police Department.

"As far as the history of animal services, we have people who’ve been with our department for over 20 years. This is the first coyote attack we’ve ever had," said Ashley Woolnough with Arlington Animal Services.

Officials were asked why it took so long to close the park following the first or even the second attack.

Animal services said the reports of the first two bites initially appeared very similar, and it was assumed they were referring to the Saturday attack. They believed it was an isolated incident.

But that all changed after it happened again on Tuesday.

The results of the rabies test on the dead coyote will determine if more coyotes should be removed from the park. It will remain closed for now.

The three children who were bitten have all been treated and were released from the hospital.