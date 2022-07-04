Arlington celebrates July 4 with Independence Day parade

People lined the streets of Arlington Monday morning to celebrate Independence Day with a parade. It’s been a tradition for more than 50 years.

The Arlington Independent Day Parade ranks among the top 10 Fourth of July parades in the United States in terms of size. An estimated 75,000 people attended.

This year’s theme was "E Plurubus Unum" or "Out of Many, One." It’s one of the mottos of the U.S. dating back to the nation’s founding.

The idea is that out of a diverse nation with lots of opinions, we can rally around the cause of freedom, our common history and the values we all share.

The procession winded along a two-mile route through downtown Arlington and UTA’s College Park district.

It was at full capacity for the first time since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and limited to just 20,000 people in 2021.

