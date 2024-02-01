3 men arrested for beating man to death in Arlington apartment parking lot

Arlington police announced the arrests of three people wanted for beating a man to death in an apartment complex parking lot.

The victim was dropping off a co-worker when he was attacked.

A witness recognized one of the suspects and went to police.

For the last week or so, the victim’s daughters were left trying to find answers and retrace their father’s steps that night.

On Wednesday, they received the call from Arlington police that the suspects were in custody.

Police said three men are now facing capital murder charges, accused of brutally beating 51-year-old Frank Kwasnica to death on January 19.

Detectives obtained cell phone video of 22-year-old Brayan Vasquez, 29-year-old Jared Vasquez, and 20-year-old Norlan Gomez-Torres coordinating the assault at an Arlington apartment complex near East Pioneer Parkway and Matlock Road.

The motive still unclear, according to homicide detectives.

"What we think is that this was over a car accident that could’ve occurred. I can’t be 100% positive about that. Based on our investigation, that’s what we think," Arlington PD Det. Krystallyne Robinson said.

Kwasnica had just finished his shift at a Grand Prairie Sam’s Club and drove to the Arlington apartment complex to drop off a co-worker.

Police said the suspects exited a black F-150 and used large objects to beat Kwasnica.

Then, at least one of the suspects left the scene in Kwasnica’s Ford Mustang, later dumping it a few miles away.

Kwasnica’s daughter is the one who found her dad’s Mustang abandoned.

Related article

Police said Gomez-Torres' phone was in the backseat.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit FOX 4 obtained Thursday, a witness also came forward to police revealing Brayan Vasquez lived at the complex and owned a black F-150.

Around the time of the murder, the witness told investigators he saw Vasquez run into his unit and then back downstairs before taking off.

A neighbor told FOX 4 he heard alarming sounds that evening.

"I heard a lot of screaming and he came out on the balcony and rushed out there. He was screaming at someone and he rushed down the stairs," they said. "I heard like later, like a metal pipe dragging or something like that. Sounded like a metal pipe kinda."

During a search of Vasquez’s vacated apartment, a bloody shirt was found also with his Honduras ID.

The Department of Homeland Security identified Gomez-Torres, telling Arlington police Gomez-Torres was born in Honduras and it had a previous interaction with him last year.

Wednesday, the Vasquez brothers were pulled over and arrested.

Both confessed to the murder, police said.

All three suspects are in the Tarrant County Jail.