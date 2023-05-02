Argument leads to gunfire on Loop 820 service road in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting on the Northwest Loop 820 service road Monday night.

Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. after two men got into an argument at BoomerJack’s Grill.

The victim told police he left the restaurant heading west on the Northwest Loop 820 service road.

The other man allegedly followed him and fired shots at his vehicle.

The victim ended up crashing with another vehicle near the Navajo Trail intersection.

No one was hurt in the crash or the shooting.

Police said the suspect drove off but was detained a short time later.

The department’s gun violence unit is now investigating and will determine if any charges should be filed.