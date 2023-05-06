Argument leads to fatal shooting outside Dallas restaurant

article

One man is dead after Dallas police said an argument ended in gunfire early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m., in a parking lot along Frankford Road, at Marsh Lane, in Far North Dallas.

Police said 50-year-old Chance Harris was driven to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Featured article

Few details have been released about what let up to the shooting, but police said they took someone to headquarters for questioning.

No charges have been filed at this time,

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.