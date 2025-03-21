4 arrested in Arlington shooting that injured girl sleeping in apartment

The Brief 4 people are under arrest in connection to a shootout that injured a sleeping 13-year-old. Police say two groups fired at each other in the parking lot of the Arbrook Park Apartments. The girl was hit in the arm and has been treated and released from the hospital.



Four suspects have been arrested in connection to an Arlington shootout that injured a 13-year-old girl who was asleep in her apartment.

Arbrook Park Apartments shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened at the Arbrook Park Apartments shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, March 10.

Investigators believe two groups fired at each other in the parking lot.

When police arrived on scene, they found dozens of bullet casings, several damaged vehicles and a bullet hole in a first-floor apartment window.

The stray bullet that went through the window hit a 13-year-old girl in the arm, according to police. She was asleep in her room at the time of the shooting.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Family members took her to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police do not believe the girl, or anyone else in the apartment were targeted.

Arlington police arrest 4 suspects

What we know:

Arlington police say there were very few leads in the initial investigation.

On March 12, officers were dispatched to the same apartment to investigate reports that an armed man displayed a gun at one of the residents.

When police arrived at the complex, they found a group of suspects. As they approached, two of the suspects started to run. Michael Thomas, 23, and Dmarjae Johnson, 21, were caught and detained.

After speaking with the suspects and reviewing evidence, police eventually connected the two men to the March 10 shooting.

Johnson was charged with evading and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas was charged with evading, deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Further investigation identified 18-year-old Cortez Atkinson and a juvenile male as two other suspects in the March 10 shooting.

Arlington police say both are known documented gang members and issued warrants for engaging in organized activity.

On March 18, the juvenile was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

On March 19, Atkinson turned himself in at the Arlington City Jail.

Detectives say the two groups were in an ongoing feud and the shooting was retaliatory.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what incident the shooting was believed to be responsible for the retaliation.

Investigators did not say what evidence connected the suspects to the shooting.

What they're saying:

"I am extremely proud of the persistent and swift work our Violent Crime Unit and Gang Specialists did to identify these dangerous criminals and take them off our streets," said Arlington Police Al Jones. "I want to be absolutely clear that this police department and this community will not tolerate this type of violence. When you show the kind of recklessness and disregard for human life that these individuals did, injuring an innocent teenager, the Arlington Police Department is going to come after you with every available resource and ensure you end up in jail."