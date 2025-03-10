Sleeping girl hit by stray bullet during shootout at Arlington apartment complex parking lot

The Brief A 13-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet when a hail of gunfire erupted during a shootout in the parking lot of the Arbrook Park Apartments. The shooting happened Monday morning around 2 a.m. at the apartments near I-20 and South Collins Street. The girl was hit in the hand. She was taken to the hospital and has since been released. No arrests have been made. Police have not ruled out if the shooting was gang-related.



Arlington police say a young girl was hit by a stray bullet when a hail of gunfire erupted during a shootout in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The evidence of the shootout is extensive with bullet holes on buildings and smashed car windows. Police are still looking for the people responsible.

What we know:

Tenants at the Arbrook Park Apartments near I-20 and South Collins Street were woken up by gunfire around 2 a.m. Monday.

Investigators believe two groups exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the apartments.

Family members say an innocent 13-year-old girl was shot when a bullet went through her first-floor window while she was sleeping.

She was shot in the arm and was rushed to the hospital by family members. She was checked out and released a few hours later.

The bullets sprayed in multiple directions.

Glass covered the ground.

Multiple vehicles had windows shot out. One had a car seat in the back.

FOX 4 asked police if the shooting was related to gang activity. Right now, they say they aren’t ruling it out.

What they're saying:

John Kelley's apartment was marked off by crime scene tape. At least two bullets barely missed his apartment window. He’s concerned with the amount of evidence markers just steps from his front door.

"I noticed there were 50 of them," he said. "Ones that came closer were 46, 47, 48 and 49 and 50."

The teenager's family did not want to talk on camera, only saying they want the shooter arrested.

What's next:

Police have not released any suspect information, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Arlington Police Department.