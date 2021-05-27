Appeals court rules Texas AG Paxton's trial should be in Collin County

article

A Houston appeals court ruled the trial for indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should take place in North Texas.

Paxton was indicted five years ago on three counts of securities fraud. He pleaded not guilty, and the case still hasn't gone to trial.

The case had first been moved to Harris County after a judge ruled the long-time McKinney resident would not get a fair trial in Collin County.

A Houston appeals court ruled on Thursday his trial should be held in Collin County.