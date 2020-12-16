Appeal denied for Richardson father in Sherin Mathews case

article

An appeal for the Richardson father serving prison time connected to his young daughter's death has been denied.

Wesley Mathews, 40, is serving life in prison after pleading guilty to injury to a child.

Mathews admitted he did not call 911 and hid his daughter Sherin’s body in a ditch in fall 2017 after he says she died when she choked on milk.

Mathews challenged the admission of some of the evidence as well as his life sentence. Both of the new challenges were denied.

Mathews was originally sentenced in 2019.

RELATED:

Advertisement

Sherin Mathews' father, Wesley, pleads guilty to lesser charge

Richardson dad Wesley Mathews asks for forgiveness during testimony at trial

Wesley Mathews denied request for new trial