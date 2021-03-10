APD officer indicted for murder in April 2020 shooting of Mike Ramos

An Austin police officer has been indicted in the death of Michael Ramos last April.

A Travis County grand jury has indicted APD Officer Christopher Taylor, who now faces a murder charge. The Travis County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that an arrest warrant has been issued for Taylor.

In January, Travis County DA José Garza announced that he intended to present the officer-involved shooting cases of Michael Ramos and Javier Ambler to a grand jury before the expiration of its term at the end of March.

WHO IS MIKE RAMOS?

Mike Ramos was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting by Austin police officer Christopher Taylor, who was previously under investigation for shooting another man months prior.

In April 2020, APD got a call about a man in a car with a gun possibly doing drugs. The man was 41-year-old Ramos, who was then shot and killed by Taylor on scene. APD later disclosed Ramos was unarmed.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot at the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartments. A cell phone video shared with FOX 7 Austin shows Ramos with his hands up, showing his waist. He is standing on the drivers-side of a car, telling police he is unarmed.

Police yell commands at Ramos before Ramos is shot once with a bean bag. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the less-lethal weapon was fired by rookie Austin Police Officer Mitchell Pieper.

Ramos then gets into a car and attempts to drive away when another officer, Christopher Taylor shoots him three times with a rifle. Manley confirmed that Taylor was one of two officers who fired a lethal weapon, killing a man experiencing a mental health crisis in downtown Austin in July 2019.

Just 4 months before the Ramos shooting, attorneys filed a petition calling for a use-of-force investigation of all three officers involved in the death of DeSilva. The petition called for evidence to be released.