Man charged in Dallas murder of former OU football player reportedly on the run after cutting ankle monitor

Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - One of the three men charged with murdering a former University of Oklahoma football player in Downtown Dallas last year is now a fugitive.

There is a warrant for the arrest of 23-year-old Antwan Franklin.                 

Court records indicate he cut off his ankle monitor in June and stopped paying required legal fees.

Franklin and the other two suspects are accused of murdering 25-year-old Du'Vonta Lampkin during an ambush robbery at a Dallas apartment building.

Franklin was out on court-ordered monitoring and a $250,000 bond when he disappeared.