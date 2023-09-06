Expand / Collapse search

Former Arlington ISD employee accused of improper relationships with students

By
Published 
Arlington
FOX 4
article

ARLINGTON, Texas - A former employee at an Arlington ISD high school has been arrested for alleged improper relationships with students.

Anthony Hawkins has been charged with three counts of improper relationship between student and educator and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Featured

Arlington charter school teacher charged with improper relationship with student
article

Arlington charter school teacher charged with improper relationship with student

The school says the "criminal and administrative investigations determined that the educator’s interaction with the student were illegal, inappropriate, unprofessional, and unacceptable."

Police said their investigation began on August 23 after getting information from school administrators.

Investigators said they identified three victims in this case.

Arlington ISD released a statement that said Hawkins was a "long-term substitute" and he resigned when the investigation began. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Cramer at (682) 382-1622 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.