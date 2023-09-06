Former Arlington ISD employee accused of improper relationships with students

article

A former employee at an Arlington ISD high school has been arrested for alleged improper relationships with students.

Anthony Hawkins has been charged with three counts of improper relationship between student and educator and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Police said their investigation began on August 23 after getting information from school administrators.

Investigators said they identified three victims in this case.

Arlington ISD released a statement that said Hawkins was a "long-term substitute" and he resigned when the investigation began.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Cramer at (682) 382-1622 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.