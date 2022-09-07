Annual consignment sale helping students returning to school kicks off in North Richland Hills

An annual three-day consignment sale that benefits North Texas families kicks off Thursday.

It’s called Just Between Friends, supporting a school supply drive for local students.

Whether you’re buying or selling, a huge room filled with items for kids is helping families stretch their dollar at a time when it’s needed most.

"All of my sellers and consignors, the money they will earn this week makes a difference because it puts food on their table. Because the money they earn goes to pay their bills," said organizer Ashley Hoyt. "And then my shoppers who are coming in, they may have multiple kids like I do, and the retail stores are just too expensive at this time."

The backdrop is a sports complex in North Richland Hills. They have clothes, shoes, backpacks, toys, strollers, bicycles, costumes and more.

"Families can come to get everything they need at 50 to 90% off retail prices," Hoyt said.

Thursday will begin the three-day Just Between Friends Sale.

Leah Hinojosa has a teen daughter and a preteen son.

"If you have a nice pair of shoes, someone might as well be able to use them," she said.

Hinojosa is a seller and will likely be a buyer, too.

"When they’re growing fast, you don’t want to pay $40 on every pair of jeans. You want to spend $5 or $6 for a pair of jeans," she said. "And you know that when they outgrow it in a month and a half, you’re not going to feel guilty about buying it again."

"Even though gas prices have come down, inflation is still very high," Hoyt said. "And I know I can come here and get everything for all three of my kids for the price of maybe one item at the retail stores."

"It’s a good feeling because everybody likes a good deal," Hinojosa said. "Everybody likes things that are quality for their kids."