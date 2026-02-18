Anna High School classes canceled Wednesday following bomb threat

article

The Brief All classes at Anna High School are canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 18, following a phoned-in bomb threat received early this morning. Anna ISD is currently working with local law enforcement to conduct a comprehensive sweep of the building; no further details on the nature of the threat have been released. The closure affects only the high school campus.



Classes at Anna High School are canceled Wednesday after district officials received a potential bomb threat.

Anna High School bomb threat

What we know:

Anna ISD announced Wednesday morning that it is investigating a potential bomb threat targeting the high school campus. District officials are working with local police to conduct a sweep of the building.

As a precaution, the district canceled all classes at Anna High School for Wednesday, Feb. 18. All other campuses within Anna ISD remain open and will follow their normal schedules.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the nature of the threat or whether a suspect has been identified. It is currently unclear when the high school campus will be cleared to reopen.