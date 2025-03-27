Detective looking for answers in West Dallas shooting that killed 17-year-old

The Brief A fistfight turned gunfight resulted in the death of 17-year-old, Angelyn Nino-Herrera, on Sunday morning. Many were gathered at the park at the time of the shooting, but Detective Joshua Romero is still looking for closure for the victim's family. If anyone has anything regarding this shooting in West Dallas contact Detective Romero or the Dallas Police Department.



A fistfight turned gunfight in West Dallas killed a 17-year-old girl who was not involved in the altercation early on Sunday morning.

Angelyn Nino-Herrera's Death

The backstory:

Officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot near Commerce Street and Beckley just after 4 am.

"That disturbance escalated into gunfire. There was an exchange of gunfire and during the course of that it continued to spread out over here we had a young woman that was struck," said Dallas Homicide Detective Joshua Romero.

More than 50 people were gathered in the parking lot, but only one, 17-year-old Angelyn Nino Herrera, a Hillcrest High School senior, was shot and killed.

"Amazing for the amount of gunfire we had out here for only one person to be hit," said Detective Romero.

What they're saying:

"There were quite a few people out here. It's a little frustrating cause we haven't had as much support from the community as far as the people who were out here reaching out to us and letting us know what did happen or did occur," said Romero.

FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb spoke to Detective Romero, after Nino-Herrera’s family and friends honored the high school senior's life with a balloon release.

"It's just important so that we can find closure for this family," said Romero. "She's an innocent victim she was out here struck by a random act of violence."

What you can do:

There were a lot of people in the area of the shooting on Sunday morning ,but right now, no people are talking with Detective Joshua Romero.

Contact Detective Joshua Romero via email at joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov or contact him on his cell phone number, 214-681-6856.