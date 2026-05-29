Angelo State first in Texas to offer 'fast track' air traffic controller program

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The Brief Angelo State University is the first university in Texas to offer a "fast track" air traffic controller program. Under the program, graduates would bypass the FAA training academy and move straight to on-the-job training. The program is part of the Federal Aviation Administration's goal to fully staff positions and replace aging infrastructure.



A West Texas university will become the first in the state to offer advanced air traffic controller training that will allow graduates to skip the Federal Aviation Administration Academy.

Angelo State University is the first school in Texas, and the 12th in the U.S., to be designated an Enhanced Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative institution and the seventh approved to join the FAA's Control Tower Operator Partnership Program.

Being a member of the CTO-P program allows graduates to bypass the FAA Academy and start on-the-job training at a Federal Contract Tower. FCT's are staffed by private companies and manage air traffic in smaller towns and around municipal airports.

What they're saying:

"We’re extremely excited about the future of our air traffic program and the multiple opportunities available for our students," Mark Arzate, lead air traffic operations instructor, said. "Angelo State now has three streamlined entry avenues for air traffic control. Having the standard AT-CTI, CTO-P and Enhanced AT-CTI options will provide students that meet all the specified requirements for each endorsement an entry-level preferential hire into either a contract tower or into the FAA."

The E-CTI program is part of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's initiative to hire and retain more air traffic controllers.

"I’m thrilled our collegiate level air traffic controller training program is expanding to one of our nation’s largest states so we can reach more students, fast track careers in aviation, and deliver the world-class air traffic control system the American people deserve," Duffy said.

The FAA has said they are dealing with chronic staffing shortages, excessive overtime and aging technology across its air traffic control system. Earlier this month, the FAA released a workforce plan that calls for the hiring of thousands of new controllers and the replacement of aging infrastructure.

The Department of Transportation said it hired 2,028 air traffic controllers in 2025 and has a goal of hiring 2,200 in 2026.