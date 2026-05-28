Irving PD officer fired after in-custody death ruled a homicide

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The Brief An Irving police officer was fired amid a homicide investigation tied to a custody death. The case stems from a February traffic stop where a man later died at a hospital. A criminal investigation has been forwarded to the Dallas County DA.



An Irving Police Department officer has been fired in the midst of a homicide investigation involving a person who died in police custody.

Irving officer fired

What we know:

Former officer Joshua Elliott was fired on May 8, the department announced Thursday, for violations of departmental policy and standards of conduct of the Irving Police Department. They say a criminal investigation involving Elliott has been submitted to the Dallas County DA.

The backstory:

The news follows a homicide investigation into the death of a person who died while in custody. The deceased, identified through case records as Homer Joel Cortez, Jr., died on Feb. 23, 2026, after a struggle with Irving officers during a traffic stop.

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Previous announcements from the department said Cortez resisted arrest for alleged possession of narcotics after the traffic stop. During that struggle, he was injured by officers, the department said, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Elliott was not explicitly connected to the death investigation by the department's release.

The injuries that led to Cortez's death have not been commented on by the department.