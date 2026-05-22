North Texas mother killed in wrong-way crash on Central Expressway

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The Brief A North Texas mother of three was killed in a wrong-way crash on Central Expressway. Friends say Ruby Gonzalez was the "glue" of their group and family. Her husband remains hospitalized in the ICU as the crash investigation continues.



A North Texas mother of three is dead, and her husband is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash early this week on Central Expressway in Dallas.

Fatal wrong-way crash

What we know:

Late Monday evening into early Tuesday, Ruby Gonzalez's husband Kevin was working late. She picked him up, hopped in the passenger seat, and then they were headed home southbound on I-75 Central Expressway near Royal Lane.

Early Tuesday morning, around 1:30 a.m., Dallas police say a wrong-way driver in a sedan, traveling north in the southbound lanes of Central Expressway, collided head-on into the couple's Mercedes SUV.

Both were rushed to the hospital where Ruby later died. Kevin remains in the ICU as of Friday, though he is reportedly progressing slowly toward recovery.

There is an active GoFundMe set up for the grieving family, which you can access at this link.

The culprit:

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead on scene. He was later identified as 23-year-old Christopher Ourfalian. The reason he was driving the wrong way is still under investigation.

Family and friends devastated

A group of Ruby's closest friends are now grieving the "glue" who held them all together.

What they're saying:

"You cannot replace somebody like that in this world," said Ruby's friend Matt Epstein. "There will not be another Ruby."

Ruby and Kevin were high school sweethearts, and got married in Spain. Together they had three children, including a 3-month-old.

"It's impossible to recreate what she did for her children, and thinking about her newborn," said Ruby's friend Amanda Martinez. "He will never get to know his mother."

"She is going to be very dearly missed," Epstein said. "Her body may no longer be with us, but her spirit lives on."

They're reminded that time is fleeting, making every moment matter even more.

"It's very sad to see that we won't be doing life together," Martinez said. "She just departed us one day."

"Ruby had a very special way to bring joy to everybody's heart," said Epstein.