Irving pediatric assistant who inappropriately touched boys showed 'pattern of behavior,' police say

The Brief Angel Nunez, 25, is accused of inappropriately touching boys when he worked as a pediatric assistant at Little Spurs Pediatrics. He has since been fired. In an affidavit for Nunez's Oct. 9 recent arrest, police said he showed a pattern of taking children to exam rooms without their parents and telling them they needed a "genitalia test." Police believe there are more victims out there.



A former North Texas pediatric assistant arrested again last week on a second indecency with a child charge remains in jail.

Police say the most recent charge against Angel Nunez involves a 9-year-old victim, and they provided more evidence of potentially illegal behavior around other minors at a pediatric center in Irving.

The 25-year-old is not — and never has been — a physician. His duties were to take vitals. However, police say he used his position to inappropriately touch young boys.

Nunez worked at Little Spurs Pediatrics in Irving and other locations. Police say he showed a pattern of taking children to exam rooms without their parents and telling them they needed a "genitalia test."

The 9-year-old told forensic investigators Nunez took him to a room away from his mother to perform the test, which he was not authorized or trained to perform.

Nunez was first charged on Sept. 5 for allegedly fondling a 14-year-old boy.

Nunez posted a $100,000 bond two days later.

At the time, Nunez spoke with FOX 4 and denied all the allegations.

On Thursday, he was booked back into the Dallas County jail for the charge against the 9-year-old and now has a $300,000 bond.

FOX 4 went to Nunez’ listed address in Grand Prairie on Monday. It’s located across the street from a recreation center and an elementary school.

Featured article

Nunez’ family members didn’t want to speak on camera but say the allegations are "not in his character," and they fully support him.

The affidavit also lists allegations against Nunez that have not resulted in criminal charges but show a "pattern of behavior."

A 17-year-old claims that back in March, Nunez tried to watch him provide a urine sample at the clinic and then later took his phone number from medical records and "contacted him numerous times, asking him to hang out."

Nunez worked at Little Spurs Pediatrics facilities in Irving, Fort Worth, Arlington and Grand Prairie.

Little Spurs says it immediately reported him to Child Protective Services once it learned of the allegations.

Police believe there are more victims out there.