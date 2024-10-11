North Texas pediatrician’s assistant arrested on second charge of indecency with a child

The Brief Angel Nunez was arrested on Oct. 9, receiving a second charge of indecency with a child. Nunez allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple children while they thought they were getting a medical exam. He worked for Little Spurs Pediatrics offices in Irving, Grand Prairie, Arlington and Fort Worth between August 2023 and August 2024. Anyone who suspects their child was a victim should call Irving investigators at 972-273-1010.



A North Texas pediatric medical assistant accused of molesting children who were under his care has been arrested on an additional charge of indecency with a child.

Irving police initially arrested 25-year-old Angel Nunez on an indecency with a child charge on Sept. 5. This latest arrest was on Oct. 9. In previous statements from Irving Police, investigators knew of three victims.

Police say the victim connected to the latest charge is nine years old. Investigators believe Nunez had inappropriate sexual contact with the child in January 2024 at Little Spurs Pediatrics in Irving. The circumstances surrounding this offense were similar to the other two victims in August 2024.

Police first received a tip in August suggesting Nunez had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple children at Little Spurs Pediatrics in Irving. The pediatric clinic where Nunez used to work contacted the authorities. The children thought they were getting medical examinations.

Nunez worked for Little Spurs Pediatrics for about a year. He was fired in August. In addition to the Irving office, he also worked at locations in Grand Prairie, Arlington, and Fort Worth.

Irving police are now encouraging parents to talk to their children about past interactions with Nunez. Anyone who suspects their child may have been a victim is asked to call police at 972-273-1010.

Nunez was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Thursday. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.