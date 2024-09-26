Pediatrician’s assistant had sexual contact with multiple children, police say

article

The Brief Angel Nunez was arrested on Sept. 5 for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with multiple children while they thought they were getting a medical exam. He worked for Little Spurs Pediatrics offices in Irving, Grand Prairie, Arlington and Fort Worth between August 2023 and August 2024. Anyone who suspects their child was a victim should call Irving investigators at 972-273-1010.



A North Texas pediatric medical assistant is accused of indecency with multiple children.

According to the Irving Police Department, 25-year-old Angel Nunez was arrested on an indecency with a child charge earlier this month.

He was released from the Dallas County jail after posting his $100,000 bond.

Police said they got a tip in August suggesting Nunez had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple children at Little Spurs Pediatrics in Irving.

"These patients believed they were receiving a medical exam and were not aware at the time that they were being abused," the police department said in a news release.

An arrest warrant affidavit for one of the incidents states Nunez gave a 14-year-old boy a hernia exam during a sports physical and touched his genitals even though he was not trained to give that type of medical exam and was not authorized to do so.

When questioned at the Irving Family Advocacy Center, the victim claimed Nunez took him into a second exam room away from his mother, saying he needed an eye exam. But once the two were alone, Nunez asked him to pull down his pants for a genital exam that lasted about two minutes, according to the affidavit.

A security video from the pediatrician's office confirmed that the boy had been taken into a second exam room alone, the police document states.

Nunez worked for Little Spurs Pediatrics for about a year. He was fired in August.

In addition to the Irving office, he also worked at locations in Grand Prairie, Arlington, and Fort Worth.

"We recently learned that an employee conducted a medical procedure beyond their scope of practice and outside of our established guidelines. As soon as we were made aware, we promptly reported the incident to Child Protective Services, launched an internal investigation, and terminated the employment of the employee in question. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the former employee, and we are fully cooperating with their investigation," the company said in a statement.

Irving police are now encouraging parents to talk to their children about past interactions with Nunez.

Anyone who suspects their child may have been a victim is asked to call police at 972-273-1010.