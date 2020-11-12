American, Southwest talk safety procedures as COVID-19 cases spike nationwide

The rise in COVID-19 cases may also be cutting down on already low amounts of air travel.

Both local carriers, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, continue to burn through millions of dollar in cash every single day. The airlines are hoping for a much-needed bump in revenue during the holiday season.

It may seem busy at DFW Airport, but the latest stats show overall airline travel is down about 70 percent from this time last year.

“It's safe to travel,” claimed Joe Taney, SR. VP DFW, American Airlines. “We're looking forward to having customers come back.”

Mixed within the thin crowd of travelers, cleaning crews remain noticeably present inside DFW Airport’s Terminal D. They are sanitizing kiosks and other high-touch surfaces.

Plexiglass remains installed at all check-in counters and TSA checkpoints.

“In the past we used to clean this facility primarily overnight. Now we do it 4,5,6 x a day and overnight,” Taney said.

American Airlines invited news photographers on board one of their planes to see the deep cleaning protocol in action -- including the use of electro-static spraying.

The hope is the visuals will put would-be holiday travelers at ease.

“We're a little encouraged in that we've gotten a little uptick in bookings for Thanksgiving,” Taney said.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has a similar deep-cleaning protocol in place and boasts of a full exchange of cabin air with fresh, outdoor air and HEPA filtered air every 2-3 minutes.

Southwest said it will keep the middle seat open through the end of the month.

A new report from Southwest -- released Thursday -- shows leisure travel slightly improved in October. But the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country is cutting into travel bookings for the holiday season.

Travelers FOX4 spoke to at DFW Airport say they feel safe.

“We could tell the seats had been cleaned. Nothing out of place. You could tell they cleaned it up good,” said traveler Denise Poarch.

“I mean I'm worried about it. We keep masked up, our hands clean. If everyone takes precautions everything should be fine,” said traveler Chandra Howard.

“They're doing the best they can to make it safe,” said traveler Jon Wolkenstein.

Face coverings continue to be mandatory on both airlines when flying.

