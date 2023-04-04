American Airlines makes aggressive push to resolve labor disputes with flight attendants, pilots

American Airlines is making an aggressive push to resolve ongoing labor disputes with its flight attendants and pilots as the busy summer travel season approaches.

The Fort Worth-based carrier's CEO is offering pilots a substantial pay boost. Meanwhile, the flight attendants’ union staged an informational picket Tuesday at several airports.

At DFW Airport Tuesday, off-duty American Airlines flight attendants held another informational picket outside of Terminal A.

Julie Hendrick is the national president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

Hendrick says the flight attendants have not received a raise or cost of living increase in over four years. The union has now brought in a federal mediator to try and get a deal done.

"It's time that we get the wages we deserve. It's also time that we get better flexible leave or work-life balance," she said.

Dr. Brent Bowen is the founder of the National Airline Quality Rating. He says American Airlines execs are at a critical crossroads with the unions representing flight crews.

"I think they've tried very hard over the years to let management know what their needs are, what the work environment is like," he said. "And it's time for management to listen and without any responsiveness. That's what's moving both groups towards a strike."

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents 13,000 American Airlines pilots, is holding a strike authorization vote this month to put pressure on the Fort Worth-based company to fast-track the contract negotiations.

Some off-duty pilots joined the flight attendants at pickets at major airports across the country.

The show of support comes as American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said pilot pay would be boosted by $8 billion over four years under a contract proposed by the Fort Worth carrier.

Isom is imploring pilots not to let the pending strike vote authorization be a distraction from the offer on the table.

It is important to note that even if union members approve the strike authorization, federal regulators would have to authorize any work stoppage.

Bowen says regardless of the vote, the traveling public is protected for the time being.

"That's going to be the problem facing the government officials is how far do we let this go? At what point do we intervene and say no? And that's just all part of the process that's going to play out," he said.

The Allied Pilots Association is reviewing Isom's latest offer.

Meanwhile, the national president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants says they have negotiations with the company scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.