The Brief An American Airlines flight headed to DFW Airport caught fire Thursday at Denver International Airport. Passengers were seen evacuating onto the wing of the plane. The airline says all 172 passengers and six crew members got deplaned and relocated to the terminal.



Six people were taken to the hospital after an American Airlines flight headed to DFW Airport caught fire at Denver International Airport on Thursday, prompting an emergency evacuation.

What we know:

According to the Fort Worth-based airline, American Airlines Flight 1006 flew out of Colorado Springs and was headed to DFW Airport when it had to be diverted to Denver.

The FAA says the crew reported engine vibrations.

After the plane landed safely in Denver, the aircraft experienced an "engine-related issue," said the airline.

The airline said six passengers were "transported to a hospital for further evaluation," but didn't elaborate on any possible injuries.

The 172 passengers and six crew members got off the plane.

Video shared on social media shows several passengers exiting onto the aircraft’s wing as smoke was coming from the plane.

What's next:

The FAA says it is investigating the incident and the cause of the fire.