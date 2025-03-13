Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Anderson County, Freestone County, Navarro County, Hill County, Bosque County, Hamilton County, Comanche County, Henderson County, Ellis County, Johnson County, Somervell County, Hood County, Erath County, Rains County, Van Zandt County, Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Dallas County, Tarrant County, Parker County, Palo Pinto County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Hunt County, Collin County, Denton County, Wise County, Jack County, Lamar County, Fannin County, Cooke County
2
High Wind Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Hill County, Bosque County, Hamilton County, Comanche County, Ellis County, Johnson County, Somervell County, Hood County, Erath County, Rockwall County, Dallas County, Tarrant County, Parker County, Palo Pinto County, Collin County, Denton County, Wise County, Jack County, Cooke County

American Airlines flight to DFW catches fire at Denver International Airport

By and Austin Williams
Updated  March 13, 2025 9:49pm CDT
American Airlines
FOX 4

Flight headed to DFW catches on fire

Passengers seen escaping American Airlines plane as it burns at Denver International Airport. ((Credit: X / @flynnstone))

The Brief

    • An American Airlines flight headed to DFW Airport caught fire Thursday at Denver International Airport.
    • Passengers were seen evacuating onto the wing of the plane.
    • The airline says all 172 passengers and six crew members got deplaned and relocated to the terminal.

DENVER - Six people were taken to the hospital after an American Airlines flight headed to DFW Airport caught fire at Denver International Airport on Thursday, prompting an emergency evacuation. 

What we know:

According to the Fort Worth-based airline, American Airlines Flight 1006 flew out of Colorado Springs and was headed to DFW Airport when it had to be diverted to Denver. 

The FAA says the crew reported engine vibrations.

After the plane landed safely in Denver, the aircraft experienced an "engine-related issue," said the airline.

The airline said six passengers were "transported to a hospital for further evaluation," but didn't elaborate on any possible injuries.

The 172 passengers and six crew members got off the plane.

Video shared on social media shows several passengers exiting onto the aircraft’s wing as smoke was coming from the plane.

What's next:

The FAA says it is investigating the incident and the cause of the fire.

The Source: This report is based on information from American Airlines, the FAA, and FOX Television Stations.

American AirlinesColoradoFort WorthDallasTravelInstagram Links