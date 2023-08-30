American Airlines flight attendants may authorize strike

American Airlines flight attendants are expected to picket at airports across the country Wednesday to show their frustration with the Fort Worth-based airline.

More than 26,000 union members will be demonstrating at a dozen flight attendant bases across the country, including DFW Airport.

Members of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said they’ve been demanding a new contract for years with improvements to pay, staff onboarding, and quality of life.

They voted recently on a strike measure and the results will be announced Wednesday morning.

A vote authorizing a strike would not mean flight attendants would immediately walk off the job.

Members would have to get permission from the National Mediation Board. The union asked that group to get involved in contract talks earlier this year.

Earlier this month, American Airlines approved a new four-year contract for pilots. The flight attendants are now hoping the airline will turn its attention to them.

The flight attendants said the timing is intentional as they head into the Labor Day weekend with a message for their managers and hopes of better working conditions.